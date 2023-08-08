Lynn high school soccer coach accused of groping, soliciting students

A Massachusetts high school soccer coach was arrested on sex-related criminal charges Monday, prosecutors said.

Oscar Juarez, a junior varsity coach at Lynn Classical High School, faces felony charges of indecent assault and battery and distributing pornographic material, as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment of a child, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

The 38-year-old from Saugus allegedly groped a juvenile player and tried to have an 18-year-old student who used to play on his team, as well as another juvenile, have sex with him in 2022, prosecutors said Tuesday. He also allegedly sent pornographic images of himself, unsolicited, to the 18-year-old student.

Juarez pleaded not guilty in Lynn District Court Monday and was ordered held on $10,000 bail, prosecutors said. A judge ordered him to keep away from the alleged victims and witnesses and to avoid contact with any minors other than his own kids.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He's due back in court Sept. 7.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Lynn Public Schools for comment on the allegations.