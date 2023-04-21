Local

Lynn

Lynn Home Destroyed by Fire, 8 Residents Displaced

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Fire destroyed a 3-family home in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, displacing eight residents.

The fire was reported around 7:20 p.m. at a home on Lovers Leap Lane by an off-duty firefighter.

Heavy flames were showing on two rear porches when the fire department arrived.

No injuries were reported, but fire officials said the home is a total loss.

The American Red Cross is assisting eight adults from two families in finding a place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

