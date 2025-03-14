Lynn man killed in NH crash with dump truck

A driver from Lynn, Massachusetts, was killed in a crash with a dump truck Thursday morning in Dover, New Hampshire.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. New Hampshire State Police responded to a cellphone's automatic crash detection notification on the Spaulding Turnpike north of Exit 8.

Police determined that a dump truck was stopped in the right lane because of traffic when a Lincoln Navigator driven by 39-year-old James Stammers hit it from behind.

Stammers died at the scene of the crash, police said. The dump truck's driver was unhurt.

All northbound lanes of the Spaulding Turnpike were closed until around 11:30 a.m., with traffic being diverted at Exit 8 westbound.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Alison Baumbach.