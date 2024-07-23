Man arrested in deadly Market Basket parking lot shooting in Lynn

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Market Basket parking lot in Lynn, Massachusetts, last month, the Essex District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Andrian Pena, of Lynn, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Dominican Republic, according to the district attorney's office, who said he will be arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in Miami.

The shooting happened on June 15 on Federal Street, Lynn police said, where 17-year-old Kai Burgos was found shot inside of a crashed car.

Burgos was taken to the hospital, where he died.



It wasn't immediately known when Pena will appear before a Massachusetts judge.