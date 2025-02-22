Lynn

Massive fire rips through buildings, sends flames high above Lynn

The fire originated in a building on Estes Street, then moved to a church on Chestnut Street, according to the Lynn Fire Department

By Asher Klein

A massive fire burning in Lynn, Massachusetts, on the night of Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A fire is burning in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday night, sending flames and smoke into the sky.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt; Lynn firefighters said two buildings were on fire. Aerial footage showed at least one building apparently gutted by fire.

Flames pouring from a building fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
Flames pouring from a building fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

The fire originated in a building on Estes Street, then moved to a church on Chestnut Street, according to the Lynn Fire Department. The fire at both buildings was intense.

The Marblehead Fire Department, which was at the scene to help shared an image showing flames apparently erupting from a church.

The Salvation Army said it was heading to the area to help as well.

