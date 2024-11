Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from her home in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Nashaly Rya' Rose Wilson is described as being 5 feet tall and 110 lbs., with curly brown hair.

Anyone who knows where Nashaly is was asked to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000.