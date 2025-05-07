Man arraigned on murder charge in deadly April shooting in Lynn

A man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Lynn, Massachusetts, last month, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Brian Rivera, 36, of Lynn, has been charged in the death of Eric Hines, 35, who was also a Lynn resident.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Hines was found unresponsive, suffering gunshot wounds, late on the night of April 10 near 33 High Street. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he died of his injuries, the DA said.

Rivera and a second man, 35-year-old Michael Constabile, were arrested shortly after the shooting and originally charged in district court. The cases have now been moved to the Essex County Superior Court.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Two people are in custody, one charged with murder and the second charged with being an accessory after the fact. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Rivera is charged with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, receiving an untraceable firearm, and a firearm violation with a prior violent/drug offense. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday at his arraignment and was held without bail.

A second man, Michael Constabile, 35, of Lynn, is charged as an accessory after the fact. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

Both men are scheduled for pretrial hearings on June 30.