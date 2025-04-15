Man accused of killing woman in Lynn and staging scene as a suicide

A man previously charged with misleading police is now accused of murder in the killing of a woman in Lynn, Massachusetts, in January, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Thiago Oliveira, 33, allegedly killed Lourenco Da Silva, 32, at a home on Summer Street around Jan. 20 and made it look like she hanged herself.

Oliveira was arraigned in Salem Superior Court Tuesday on a murder charge, and pleaded not guilty, prosecutors said. He'll continue to be held without bail.

He'd initially been charged with misleading a police investigation in the days after Da Silva's death. He's due back in court on May 14 for another hearing; both charges will be handled as one case.

More details on Da Silva's death and the investigation in to Oliveira, including what relationship they might have had, weren't immediately available.