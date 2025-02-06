Man charged in Lynn murder

A suspect has been arrested after police conducting a well-being check found a man dead in a Lynn, Massachusetts, home Monday evening, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.

Eric German-Pena, 25, a Lynn resident, is charged with murder in the death of Ilias Mavros the DA said Thursday.

Investigators say Mavros, 48, was found dead at a home on Stanwood Street after a family member requested a well-being check. He had apparent signs of trauma, the DA said. Officials did not immediately give details on what that trauma was or how they believe he died.

German-Pena is scheduled to be arraigned at Lynn District Court on Thursday.