Lynn Now a Major COVID-19 Hot Spot in Mass.

The city of Lynn, just north of Boston, has emerged as one of the new hot spots for coronavirus in Massachusetts, with a positive rate nearly three times the state average for cities.

From Aug. 5 to Aug. 19, the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Lynn was over 7%, compared to 2.6% for other cities in Massachusetts.

According to last week's state Department of Public Health report, Lynn had the highest rate of percent positivity in the last 14 days, nearly 2% higher than cities like Revere and Chelsea that have been seen as among the hardest hit parts of Massachusetts. It is one of 10 communities in the state categorized as red, or high risk.

“People have to understand that we as our community have to continue to limit the spread,” Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee told the Boston Globe. “We need to work together to get through this.”

Health officials told the Globe that the bulk of the new coronavirus cases in Lynn have been in people age 18 to 40. They said large gatherings like birthday parties and barbecues are behind the recent spread.

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Revere is prompting city leaders to issue new guidance to stop the spread.

According to the City of Lynn's website, the number of active, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is 644, with 21 new cases Monday. 3,681 Lynn residents have recovered and 112 have died. The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Lynn since March 21, 2020, including those who have died and recovered, is 4,437.

As part of the state's "Stop the Spread," initiative, free walk up COVID-19 mobile testing is being offered at Lynn English High School and at the parking lot across from Sacred Heart Church on Boston Street.

You can also call the Lynn Community Health Center at (781) 581-3900 to schedule an appointment.