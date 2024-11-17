Pedestrian struck by car in Lynn, flown to Boston area hospital

A pedestrian is fighting for his life after he was struck by a vehicle in Lynn, Massachusetts, and then flown to a hospital Saturday night.
The Lynn Fire Department says it was among the first responders called to the scene at 35 Lynnway near Tudor Street for a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
According to fire officials, a medical helicopter was requested for the male victim, who sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. The MedFlight landed at Northshore Community College, and the victim was taken to a Boston area hospital for further care.
The fire department did not immediately release any more information, including anything about the driver and car involved in the crash.
