Lynn

Police investigation underway in Lynn

Massachusetts State Police and Lynn police were seen on High Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police are investigating a scene early Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Few details were immediately available, but state and local police both responded to High Street.

Yellow police tape was put up, and several evidence markers were seen on the ground near a vehicle that has a shattered driver's side window.

Some officers were also seen standing inside a home.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Lynn police, who directed us to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

We'll update this story when we have more information.

