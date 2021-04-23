Lynn Police Officers on Leave Amid Misconduct Allegations

Several police officers in Lynn, Massachusetts are on administrative leave and under investigation over allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The allegations involve potential drug abuse and inappropriate language from a private text conversation between two officers, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The department recently learned of the allegations from another law enforcement agency, according to a release from the city's two deputy police chiefs and a confidential assistant.

An investigation was opened "immediately" and is now underway. The Lynn Police Department Professional Standards Division is conducting the investigation.

The Lynn Police Department said they are in contact with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office on the matter and will conduct a "transparent" investigation into the alleged misconduct.