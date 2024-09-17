Lynn

Lynn police seek missing man with dementia

Lynn Police Department

Police in Lynn, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing man who has dementia.

The Lynn Police Department said 74-year-old Carmelo Almonte was reported missing Tuesday.

Almonte was last seen Tuesday morning in the Market Square area.

Police say Almonte is 5'8. When he was last seen, he was wearing an orange shirt, grey or tan shorts and a Boston Red Sox cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-595-2000.

