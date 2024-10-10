Lynn

4 arrested in Lynn triple stabbing Sunday, police say

Three men from Lynn and one from Dorchester have been arrested, according to Lynn police

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Four people have been arrested in a fight that left three people seriously hurt in Lynn, Massachusetts, early Sunday, police announced.

All of the three people who were stabbed on Willow Street near Liberty Street about 1:23 a.m. Sunday are expected to survive, according to an update shared by Lynn police Thursday, which noted that officers rendered aid at the scene.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They also announced that four people were arrested: Luis Alvarez, 40, of Lynn, faces an attempted murder charge, while assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges are being brought against Ralph Ozul, a 36-year-old from Lynn; Hakeem Ricker, a 27-year-old from Dorchester; and Oliveer Borsiquot, a 25-year-old from Lynn.

It wasn't immediately clear if the men had attorneys who could speak to the charges, or if any of the men were among those injured in the fight.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police didn't share more information about the confrontation.

More Lynn news

Lynn Oct 6

3 people injured in Lynn stabbing

Lynn Oct 4

Missing 14-year-old Lynn boy found safe

Animals and Wildlife Oct 4

Here's where invasive spotted lanternflies have been spotted in Mass.

This article tagged under:

Lynn
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us