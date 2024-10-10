4 arrested in Lynn triple stabbing Sunday, police say

Four people have been arrested in a fight that left three people seriously hurt in Lynn, Massachusetts, early Sunday, police announced.

All of the three people who were stabbed on Willow Street near Liberty Street about 1:23 a.m. Sunday are expected to survive, according to an update shared by Lynn police Thursday, which noted that officers rendered aid at the scene.

They also announced that four people were arrested: Luis Alvarez, 40, of Lynn, faces an attempted murder charge, while assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges are being brought against Ralph Ozul, a 36-year-old from Lynn; Hakeem Ricker, a 27-year-old from Dorchester; and Oliveer Borsiquot, a 25-year-old from Lynn.

It wasn't immediately clear if the men had attorneys who could speak to the charges, or if any of the men were among those injured in the fight.

Police didn't share more information about the confrontation.