Death of man in Lynnfield being investigated as apparent homicide

A man was found dead in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday night and police are investigating the case as an apparent homicide, authorities said.

The 55-year-old man was found dead at an address Lookout Terrace, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Investigators said he suffered "apparent trauma" and that the death is being investigated as an apparent homicide.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Few details were immediately available, but authorities said they do not believe there is any threat to the public. The man was not publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Neighbors described the news as shocking.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Doreen Arnold, who lives in the neighborhood, said she heard the police cars responding, but it was so dark they couldn't see much.

She said the victim has lived in the home since she moved in 12 and half years ago.

"He always seemed very nice, nothing like that has ever happened around here, since we've been here," she told NBC10 Boston.

The case remains under investigation by the Lynnfield Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Essex County District Attorney's Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.