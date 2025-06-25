2 Lynnfield town employees resigned, 1 reinstated after investigation into recorded conversation

The Town of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, says it has completed its investigation into the "inappropriate and racist words" that were heard during a livestream of the town's high school graduation earlier this month.

According to a statement from the town posted on Facebook, two of the employees involved in the conversation resigned from their positions. It was determined that a third employee did not make any inappropriate statements and attempted to defuse the conversation that played out while people were waiting to watch a livestream of the Lynnfield High School graduation on Friday June 6.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

That third employee has been reinstated and was told to report any similar future incidents or comments to their supervisor as soon as possible.

The review of this incident is now completed, the town said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"The review of this incident has now been completed. "As stated at the outset, the Town of Lynnfield leaders stand together in outrage over what occurred and continue to state emphatically that racist language and behavior has no place in our town, will not be tolerated, and will be dealt with immediately," the town concluded.