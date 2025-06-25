Massachusetts

2 Lynnfield town employees resigned, 1 reinstated after investigation into recorded conversation

The Town of Lynnfield said Wednesday it had completed its review of what occurred during a livestream while people waited to watch the Lynnfield High School graduation on June 6

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Computer Generic
FILE

The Town of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, says it has completed its investigation into the "inappropriate and racist words" that were heard during a livestream of the town's high school graduation earlier this month.

According to a statement from the town posted on Facebook, two of the employees involved in the conversation resigned from their positions. It was determined that a third employee did not make any inappropriate statements and attempted to defuse the conversation that played out while people were waiting to watch a livestream of the Lynnfield High School graduation on Friday June 6.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

That third employee has been reinstated and was told to report any similar future incidents or comments to their supervisor as soon as possible.

The review of this incident is now completed, the town said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"The review of this incident has now been completed. "As stated at the outset, the Town of Lynnfield leaders stand together in outrage over what occurred and continue to state emphatically that racist language and behavior has no place in our town, will not be tolerated, and will be dealt with immediately," the town concluded.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us