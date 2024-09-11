Lynnfield

Massive fire destroys businesses at Lynnfield strip mall

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

By Munashe Kwangwari

A massive fire overnight destroyed several businesses in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

The fire occurred at the Old Town Market complex just off Salem and Summer streets, according to the Lynnfield Fire Department, who said every business had some damage.

It's uncertain when the initial call came in, but the fire station is about a mile away. The property owner of the Old Town Market complex went there sometime overnight and began banging on the door, authorities said.

Firefighters then followed him to the location, where they saw flames shooting out of the building.

No injuries were reported, but at least two businesses were open at the time, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

