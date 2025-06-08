Lynnfield town employees on leave after racist words heard during graduation livestream

Some town employees in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, have been placed on leave after "inappropriate and racist words" were heard during a livestream of the town's high school graduation.

In a statement posted to the Town of Lynnfield's Facebook page late Friday night, Town Administrator Robert Dolan said he was informed around 7 p.m. that the town employees in question were overheard by people waiting to watch a livestream of the Lynnfield High School graduation.

Town officials did not specify how many employees were involved, saying only that the individuals in the video have been identified and placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation of the video and any other evidence.

"We, as town leaders, stand together in outrage over what has been reported this evening and wish to state emphatically that racist language and behavior has no place in our town and will be dealt with immediately," the statement from Dolan and Assistant Town Administrator Robert Curtin read. "It is especially regrettable that this incident took place on what is and should be a night to celebrate our incredible seniors."

Town officials say this incident must be confronted directly and openly, and a full investigation and appropriate action will be taken.

The Select Board, Superintendent of Schools and Police Chief have all been informed of the allegations, and the investigation will begin immediately, town officials added.

Further details about the incident and the employees placed on leave were not immediately available.