M. Night Shyamalan to film in Rhode Island this summer

Director M. Night Shyamalan will be shooting a movie in Rhode Island this summer.

The Rhode Island Film & Television Office confirms the famed director is teaming up with author Nicholas Sparks on a supernatural, romantic thriller that will shoot in the state this summer. The pair will each use their own art to tell the story, with Shyamalan writing a screenplay and Sparks writing a book based on the same love story, according to a press release.

The movie will star Jake Gyllenhaal.

"Rhode Island is a special location steeped in history, beauty and great mystery. With all of these amazing ingredients in the hands of a master filmmaker, we can expect M.Night Shyamalan and his outstanding team to tantalize our senses and make a movie we can all be proud of!” said Steven Feinberg, the executive director of the office, said in a media release.

The Providence Journal reports that the State Properties Committee has a meeting scheduled Tuesday to discuss allowing the film to shoot at the Cranston Street Armory. It's expected that the team will shoot in other areas as well.

State lawmakers celebrated the jobs and boom to business they expect a major production will bring to the state.

Specific details on when the shooting have yet to be released.