MA Driver Arrested After Struggle With NH State Police

A driver who allegedly struggled with police after falling asleep at the wheel and stopping in the middle of the highway in Hooksett, New Hampshire, faces several serious charges, authorities said.

State police received reports of a Jeep stopped in the middle of Interstate 93 just before 6 a.m. on Thursday morning. When troopers arrived, they said they found the car running with a man asleep and slumped over inside.

They tried several times to wake the driver. As troopers requested a medical team, they managed to get into the car, waking the driver in the process.

The man didn’t listen to the troopers and resisted as they attempted to remove him from the vehicle. Amid the struggle, the man – identified by state police as 28-year-old Quincy Suh Ambe of Lowell, Massachusetts – tried to drive away, briefly dragging two troopers with him.

Ambe was then taken out of car, tased and arrested, according to state police. No troopers were injured during the incident.

After refusing medical treatment, Ambe was brought to the Merrimack County House of Corrections and charged with alleged felony use of a deadly weapon, as well as driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

He was released on bail and will later go before a judge at Merrimack County Superior Court.

Two lanes of I-93 South were temporarily closed for an hour during the incident.