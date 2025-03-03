Mass. AG Campbell to announce new protections against junk fees

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is expected to announce new protections against junk fees for consumers in the Bay State.

The goal is to eliminate hidden or surprise fees for consumers.

Campbell first proposed prohibiting so-called “junk fees” back in November 2023.

Junk fees are hidden fees that companies allegedly use to hike prices on consumers above the advertised prices.

Those are things like convenience fees, service fees, or automatic renewal fees -- that are either not explained, or not disclosed until near the end of a purchase.

In the past year and a half since these regulations were proposed, there’s been some opposition.

The Mass Bankers Association raised concerns that the language was overly broad and would impact banking fees -- that are already heavily regulated.

As we understand it, these new regulations would require businesses to clearly disclose fees in the total price of a product at the time that price is first given to consumers.

Companies must also provide clear and accessible information on what those fees cover and if they’re optional. Those businesses are required to provide renewal notices, details on recurring charges, as well as simplify the process for cancelling trial offers and subscriptions.

Campbell will announce the details on those junk fee regulations during a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday.