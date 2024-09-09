2 Mass. schools increasing security after threats

Following last week's school shooting in Georgia, Massachusetts schools are dealing with safety concerns.

Two school districts are increasing security Monday in light of threatening social media posts.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There will be an increased police presence as parents drop their children off at Timony Grammar School in Methuen and at schools in the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District.

The FBI alerted Methuen police Saturday about a social media threat involving the Timony Grammar School.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Through a search warrant of that social media account, investigators were able to confirm it belonged to a student at the school, searched that student's home and determined the threat was not credible.

Also Saturday, Bridgewater-Raynham school officials contacted Raynham police about a concerning social media chat.

The school resource officer and detectives did a thorough investigation and determined that threat was not credible.

Both districts promised parents there would be an increased police presence Monday out of an abundance of caution.

This follows Friday's canceled football games at Dedham High School after a caller with a blocked number said there was a rumor someone was going to shoot up the varsity game.

Concerns remain high after last week's deadly school shooting in Georgia.

NBC10 Boston security expert and former state police trooper Todd McGhee says in the current environment, all school threats have to be taken seriously.

"Schools will most definitely have to test their communications, test their response protocols, treat these hoax incidents like they're the real deal until they're deemed non-credible, so it's unfortunate that's where we're at today," said McGhee.

He says while penalties for these threats are already stiff, he anticipates them being increased to deter others from making them.