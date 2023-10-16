Maggie's Other Farm in Billerica has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A second location of a dining spot from a North Shore restaurant group has shut down after being in business for less than a year.

According to a source as well as a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Maggie's Other Farm in Billerica closed its doors over the weekend, with a note on its website saying the following:

Thank you for all your support! We have truly appreciated it....All of Serenitee Management lives and works on the North Shore. We are a part of the communities where our restaurants are located, and have come to realize that this is intertwined with how we operate; we have deeply rooted ties in the neighborhood. Located beyond the reaches of the Massachusetts’s North Shore, Billerica is just too far outside our geographical radius. We want to say thank you to the Bedford and Billerica Communities that have been so welcoming to us, we look forward to what happens next in this awesome space.

Maggie's Other Farm, which offered bar food, New American fare with global influences, and sushi first opened in late October of 2022, joining Maggie's Farm in Middleton along with Serenitee's other restaurants including 15 Walnut in Hamilton, Cala's Restaurant in Manchester, Hale Street Tavern in Beverly Farms, Dire Wolf Tavern in Salem, The Spot in Georgetown, Minglewood Harborside and Little Red Rooster in Gloucester, and Alchemy in Lynnfield.

The address for Maggie's Other Farm in Billerica was 15 Middlesex Turnpike, Billerica, MA, 01821.





