Gillette Stadium

Magic of Lights Experience Visits Gillette Stadium for the Last Time Ever

The display runs from November 18 through December 31

By Irvin Rodriguez

The Magic of Lights Experience will be at Gillette Stadium for the last time ever this holiday season.

It will be available to visit from November 18 through December 31.

The family friendly event features holiday lights and digital animations. This year, Magic of Lights will also feature a 32-foot tall animated Barbie, as well as dancing displays to popular holiday tunes.

The attraction will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night and will be closed on some dates surrounding Patriots home games.

Tickets for this experience start at $23 per vehicle and can only be bought in advance. VIP Packages and special pricing for buses are also available.

For more information you can go directly to the event's website here.

This article tagged under:

Gillette StadiumMassachusettsFoxborough
