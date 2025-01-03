Maine bakery ranked one of the best in the country by New York Times

A New England bakery has been pegged as one of the best in the country by a New York Times report.

The Place in Camden, Maine, is described on its website as a neighborhood bakery, operating out of a workshop in what used to be the owners’ garage on Elm Street. They focus on using local ingredients and offer small batch, handmade baked goods.

NYT food reporter Melissa Clark describes that the bakery’s “ethereally flaky croissant dough” is used to create a wealth of sweet and savory options. The bakery’s Instagram feed is decorated with everything from croissants to baguettes to cinnamon rolls to Christmas cookies, to decadent cakes.

Owners Chelsea Kravitz and Chris Dawson wrote on Instagram that they weren’t aware of the article until a customer told them about it on Christmas Eve.

“We were genuinely shocked when a customer of ours told us mid-morning rush on christmas eve that we were named one of the best bakeries in the country by the NYT. at first we were fairly certain she was mistaken lol. we’re honored and blown away to receive such wonderful recognition for being a little bakery of two people, in what was once our garage, ten feet from our little house,” the post reads in part.

The Place is currently closed for a winter break through Jan. 18, but they are usually open Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon – or until they sell out. They also offer weekly pre-orders.