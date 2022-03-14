Local

Maine

Maine Children Stop School Bus Safely After Driver Suffers Deadly Medical Issue

School bus driver Arthur McDougall suffered a medical emergency while transporting a group of children, who took control of the bus and steered it to safety; McDougall was hospitalized and later pronounced dead

A group of Maine children managed to steer a school bus to safety after its driver experienced a medical event and later died.

The 77-year-old man was driving the bus on Route 201 in Topsham Monday morning when he lost control of the vehicle, police said. News Center Maine later reported that the driver, identified as Arthur McDougall of Lisbon, had died.

Police in Topsham said two students helped steer the bus to the side of the road and bring it to a stop. Another student began first aid, while a fourth called 911.

Police and fire crews responded and began CPR. McDougall was taken by ambulance to Mid Coast Hospital before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center.

As News Center Maine reported, he was later pronounced dead.

None of the students were hurt.

"It's great that they stood up and went into action," Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said, according to News Center Maine. "I don't know how many lives they may have saved."

