NH man dies in Maine crash; alcohol apparently a factor, police say

A man was killed two others hurt when a pickup truck swerved off a road in rural Maine early Saturday morning, state police said.

Benjamin Harvey, a 23-year-old from Rollinsford, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene, on Golden Road in T3 Indian Purchase Township, Maine State Police said Monday. He was in the back of the Toyota Tacoma, which was being driven by William Tobey, a 33-year-old also from Rollinsford.

Tobey had minor injuries, while the other occupant of the pickup truck, 24-year-old Benjamin Farquhar, from nearby Millinocket, was taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive, police said.

The vehicle was heading west about 12:30 a.m. when it went off the road to the right, then crossed back over and hit trees on the left side of the road, according to police.

None of the men in the pickup were apparently wearing seatbelts, and both speed and alcohol were believed to be factors, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone would face charges.