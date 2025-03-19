Feds order Maine to ban trans athletes from women's sports or risk funds, prosecution

A U.S. Department of Education investigation concluded that Maine’s education office violated the Title IX antidiscrimination law by allowing transgender girls play on girls’ sports teams and use girls’ sports facilities.

It’s an astonishingly quick turnaround for an investigation that began Feb. 21 — the department’s civil rights inquiries often take months or years.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Maine’s Democratic governor clashed with President Trump over the issue during a Feb. 21 meeting at the White House, saying “We’ll see you in court.”

President Donald Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills had a heated exchange during a meeting at the White House Friday, with both saying they'll see the other in court over whether Maine complies with Trump's ruling on transgender athletes in women's sports. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

An Education Department announcement said Maine has 10 days to accept a list of demands or the case will be referred to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights had said that Greely High School, the Maine Principals' Association and the Maine Department of Education violated Title XI by alowing a transgender student to compete in girls' sports.

It also gave the three entities 10 days to commit to resolving the matter through a signed agreement or risk referral to the U.S. Department of Justice "for appropriate action."