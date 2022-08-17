Local

Centerville

Did You Feel It? Earthquake Shakes Parts of Downeast Maine

By Asher Klein

U.S. Geological Survey maps showing a small earthquake that shook parts of Downeast Maine Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
USGS

A small earthquake shook parts of Downeast Maine early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The 3.0 magnitude quake occurred about 2 miles from Centerville just before 3 a.m., according to the agency, which said about two dozen people reported feeling the shaking.

Small earthquakes do take place in New England on occasion, and there are about 100,000 earthquakes around the world every year with a magnitude of 3.0. They typically cause some shaking but little damage.

There have been a series of smaller earthquakes in the area around Centerville over the last week.

