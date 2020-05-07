Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Maine Gov. Mills to Make ‘Major Announcement’ on Coronavirus Response Thursday

As of Wednesday, health officials had reported 1,254 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 62 deaths.

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills was expected to make a "major announcement" Thursday during a news conference about her administration's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Mills was expected to speak at 12 p.m.

As of Wednesday, health officials had reported 1,254 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 62 deaths.

Mills announced Wednesday that she had convened an economic recovery committee charged with developing recommendations on helping the state's economy recover from the pandemic, News Center Maine reported.

The committee will gather input from experts and industry sector representatives on the economic impact of the pandemic on Maine’s economy and offer specific policy recommendations to mitigate those impacts.

Maine labor officials said Thursday that more people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week than in the previous week.

More Coronavirus News

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Vermont’s Cautious Reopening, Golf in Mass.?: Today’s Coronavirus Primer for New England

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Dairy Farmers Are Giving Away 8,600 Gallons of Milk in Boston. Here’s What to Know

Labor officials said 16,175 people filed, an increase following a three-week decline. Last week, over 7,600 people filed initial claims.

About 10,500 of those claims can be attributed to the implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program included in the relief bills passed by Congress.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us