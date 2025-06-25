Maine governor proclaims June 25, 2025 ‘Cooper Flagg Day'

Gov. Janet Mills has officially proclaimed June 25, 2025, as "Cooper Flagg Day" in Maine ahead of the hometown hero's expected selection as the No. 1 pick in Wednesday night's NBA Draft.

“Cooper Flagg's extraordinary talent and dedication to basketball has earned him national acclaim as perhaps the most promising player of his generation. He is a source of tremendous pride for Maine,” Mills said in a statement. “I have proclaimed today as Cooper Flagg Day, so all the people of Maine can celebrate his achievement, hard work, perseverance, and sportsmanship, which should inspire youth across our state to pursue their dreams with Cooper’s signature determination.”

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I am so proud to call Maine my home state and I am grateful for all of the support I have received,” Flagg added. “Thank you to Governor Mills and New Balance for helping to reinforce my belief in the value of teamwork and that if you stick to something and keep working, you can make anything happen."

In 2022, Flagg, a native of Newport, led Nokomis High School as a freshman to its first state basketball championship and earned honors as Maine’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year and USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In 2024, he was the youngest player chosen for the USA Basketball Men’s Select Team, prior to attending Duke University. At Duke, he was the consensus college player of the year, only the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award after averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while leading Duke to the Final Four.

Maine-based New Balance, which has a partnership with Flagg, is celebrating “Cooper Flagg Day” by raising flags today at its facilities in Norway and Skowhegan.

The Dallas Mavericks hold the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and though they haven't made it official yet, Flagg is seen as the consensus choice.