Maine Group to Extend Birth Control Ahead of Potential Baby Boom

Maine Family Planning says it's extending birth control services to make sure people maintain access, limit unnecessary office visits and potentially help avert a "baby boom"

Maine's provider of family planning services is taking steps to make sure patients don't see an interruption in birth control prescriptions while much of the state enters shut-down mode.

Maine Family Planning has 18 clinics in the state and serves thousands of residents. The nonprofit said Tuesday it's extending birth control services.

Representatives for the organization say the move will make sure people maintain access, limit unnecessary office visits and potentially help avert a "baby boom."

The Bangor Daily News reports there's precedent for an unexpected stretch of isolation at home leading to a spike in births.

