Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

Maine Health Department to Take New Child Protection Steps

A side profile of a child's face looking downward as a shadow obscures his eyes.
mrs via Getty Images

Maine’s health department said Tuesday it would make changes, including working more closely with hospitals and law enforcement agencies to improve child safety protection in the state.

The announcement came a few days after Casey Family Services recommended that the Maine Department of Health and Human Services establish joint protocols with law enforcement, hospitals and child welfare staff in suspected cases of neglect or abuse. Casey Family Services had been tasked with investigating the deaths of five children in a single month.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The health department said Tuesday it would also collaborate with behavioral health providers and legal experts to create guidance for health care providers who serve parents in the child welfare system. Other new steps include evaluating standby and after-hours staffing in the state.

The department also announced a plan to add parents who have experience in the child welfare system to training teams.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON Oct 21

‘The Final Word’ Mayoral Forum

Charlie Baker 11 mins ago

Gov. Baker Calls Reelection Choice ‘Very Complicated Issue'

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said the changes “strengthen collaboration among partners who can help keep children safe and advance our work to improve the child welfare system now and over the long term.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineAbuseHealth DepartmentneglectChild safety
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us