Driver dead after tire breaks off pickup, hits car across I-95, police say

A driver died Monday when a bouncing tire that had broken off a pickup truck crossed Interstate 95 and hit his car, Maine State Police said.

A motorcycle driver was also hurt as the highway backed up on I-95 south because of the crash, which took place about 11:30 a.m. near the service plazas in Cumberland and Gray, police said.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver who died was Justin Nsenga, a 49-year-old from Old Orchard Beach, police said. He was pronounced dead at the highway; it wasn't immediately clear how he died.

Nsenga was driving south on I-95 when his Mercedes sedan was hit by the tire, police said. The tire had come off the rear driver's side of a GMC Sierra being driven by Saint-Hubert, Quebec, resident Jean-Francois Chartrand, 43, and bounced over the guardrail in the median of the highway.

Chartrand was towing a camper trailer north, with four passengers on board, according to police. None were hurt, and Chartrand wasn't facing any charges.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the tire to dislodge from the pickup truck. Police asked anyone who saw the crash to call them at 207-624-7076 and ask for Trooper Tom Welch.

The secondary crash left the motorcycle driver, a 31-year-old from South Paris, with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she was taken to Maine Medical Center.