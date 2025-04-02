Maine issued ‘final warning' by US Dept. of Education over Title IX compliance

The U.S. Department of Education has issued what it called a "final warning" to the state of Maine over Title IX compliance, NEWS CENTER Maine reports.

The agency says the state has violated the law with its policies that allow transgender girls to compete in girls’ high school sports. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in education. It does not specifically address the issue of transgender athletes, but the Trump Administration has asserted that they should not be allowed to compete on teams aligning with their gender identity.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on the subject, mandating the federal government "review grants to education programs and, where appropriate, rescind funding to programs that fail to comply with the policy established in this order," which protects women "as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth."

The federal government says Maine has until April 11 to sign a resolution of agreement or it will send the case to the Justice Department, which could result in the termination of federal funding for the state's education department. School officials previously said they would not comply with the agreement.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has already referred Maine to the Justice Department over the Title XI compliance.

The Trump administration's investigation into Maine schools led to a confrontation between the president and Gov. Janet Mills. At a White House reception earlier this year, he brought up the issue, telling Mills that the state had to comply or it won't get federal funding.

"We'll see you in court," Mills replied, leading Trump to say, "Good, I'll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics."

Trump has demanded an apology from Mills, which she has not extended.