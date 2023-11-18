Maine lobsterman jumps from boat to help rescue a driver from a car submerged in a bay​

A lobsterman in Maine jumped from a boat into the water to help save a driver trapped in a sinking car, police said.

The car drove into Casco Bay shortly after noon on Thursday, according to police in Portland, Maine.

Police and fire crews were able to force entry into the vehicle while it was underwater. The lobster boat was nearby. Manny Kourinos, who was on board, jumped in and helped pull out the driver, police said. The water temperature was about 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius).

“I've been diving for 20 years now and never been in that circumstance where I had to recover someone from underwater,” Kourinos told NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine.

JUST IN: witness at East End beach say a man drove his car off the boat launch into the ocean, where a lobsterman rescued him and transferred him to @PortlandFD — @PolicePortland tell me he is alive right now, but gathering more info. @newscentermaine #maine pic.twitter.com/bOLRkFetXR — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) November 16, 2023

The 33-year-old driver was listed in stable condition after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Police are investigating and said the vehicle was reported stolen out of South Portland earlier in the day.