Maine Man, 26, Killed in Boating Crash

A Maine man was killed Sunday afternoon when the boat he was on was struck from behind by a jet ski, officials said.

Ryan Conary, 26, of Sanford, and 14 other friends and family members were at Toddy Pond in Orland around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a statement.

At the time of the crash, Conary was one of 12 people aboard the 23-foot boat, while two others from the group were on a jet ski.

According to officials, Conary was on the back of the 2005 Yamaha AR230 ski boat with several others, dangling their feet in the water, as the boat traveled through a headway speed portion of Toddy Pond. A 17-year-old girl and a passenger were on the 2020 Sea-Doo GTX 230 jet ski, which was traveling behind the boat.

Officials say the jet ski abruptly accelerated and crashed into the stern of the boat where Conary and others were sitting.

Conary, who was not wearing a life jacket, was struck by the jet ski and thrown in the water, along with several others, officials said. His body was pulled from the water around 2:30 p.m. and taken to the Mitchell and Tweedie Funeral Home in Bucksport.

A 13-year old boy, who was wearing a life jacket, was injured by the jet ski and was taken to Eastern Maine Medical and then later to Maine Medical with leg, head and possible internal injuries, officials said. There was no update on his condition late Sunday night.

No other information was provided, including why the jet ski abruptly accelerated into the back of the boat.

The crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.