Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

Man, 36, Drowns While Swimming Out to Float on Martin Stream

Divers recovered Adrian Maurais' body just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Maine State Police

A 36-year-old man drowned Sunday in Turner, Maine, authorities announced.

Adrian Maurais, of Poland, Maine, was attempting to swim to a float about 50 feet from shore in Martin Stream when he started to struggle just before noon, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.

Maurais went under water and never resurfaced, officials said. People on the shore saw him go under and immediately tried to find him but they were unsuccessful.

First responders from several agencies responded to the scene, including divers from the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police dive teams.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to officials, divers found Maurais' body in seven feet of water just before 2:30 p.m.

His body was recovered and taken to the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home in Lewiston.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MaineMaine Warden ServiceMaine Department of Inland Fisheries and WildlifeTurnermaine drowning
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us