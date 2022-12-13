Maine Man Arrested for Driving 120 MPH on I-95 in NH

A Maine man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was clocked driving 120 mph on a stretch of Interstate 95 in New Hampshire where the posted speed limit is 65 mph.

New Hampshire State Police said a trooper was monitoring traffic on I-95 around 3 a.m. in Greenland when he saw a Nissan Sentra traveling south at a high rate of speed. The car's speed was clocked at 109 mph, and the trooper pulled into traffic, at which time the Nissan continued accelerating rapidly, in excess of 120 mph.

At that point, the trooper activated their emergency lights and was able to pull the car over on the side of the highway near Exit 2 in North Hampton.

The driver, Hao Jin, 23, of Portland, Maine, was taken into custody and charged with reckless operation. He was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in Hampton District Court on Feb. 9 at 8 a.m.