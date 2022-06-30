Maine Man Arrested for Leaving Mass. Court in SUV Full of Marijuana

A Maine man who was arraigned for driving without a license and illegal possession of over a pound of marijuana was arrested again as he drove off from Massachusetts courthouse in an SUV full of 90 pounds of pot in different forms.

Yves Duboc was released from Newburyport District Court Wednesday under the condition that he didn't drive until he got his Maine driver's license, which was suspended.

As the 43-year-old from Biddeford left the courthouse, a Massachusetts State Police trooper watched him get into a Toyota SUV with a Florida license plate and drive off. Duboc was pulled over and once again arrested for driving without a license, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police

After handcuffing Duboc and putting him in the back of the police cruiser, the trooper searched the SUV. In the passenger compartment, the trooper found zip lock baggies, a bong, two large vacuum sealed bags and two duffel bags filled with marijuana, five large jars of THC extract and a large roll of $20 bills rolled up in a rubber band.

Duboc was trafficking a total of more than 70 pounds of marijuana and 20 pounds of marijuana extract, police said. Duboc was booked before being driven back to Newburyport District Court for arraignment on new charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and trafficking in marijuana.

People can carry up to one ounce of marijuana under Massachusetts law and have up to 10 ounces locked up at home. Anyone with more than one ounce of marijuana could be fined $500 or imprisoned for up to six months.