Maine man arrested in NH for sexual assault

A man from Lewiston, Maine was arrested for sexual assault in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Authorities say 44-year-old Michael Borges was wanted on a felony arrest warrant for Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault.

According to police, the assault was reported on November 24, 2023 and the victim and Borges were known to each other before the assault.

Borges was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, interception and disclosure of telecommunication or oral communication prohibited, a Class A Misdemeanor, for recording the incident without the victim’s consent, authorities say.

He is now being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester, New Hampshire. He was arraigned on February 2.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashua Police at (603)-589-1665.