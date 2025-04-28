Massachusetts

Maine man arrested in NJ after Range Rover stolen from Mass. gas station

There was no update on the victim's condition Sunday, and police did not release the name of the suspect who was arrested in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.
GETTY IMAGES

A 32-year-old Maine man has been apprehended in New Jersey in connection with a vehicle theft and assault that occurred at a gas station in Reading, Massachusetts, Saturday evening.

Reading police say the suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, is from Livermore Falls, Maine. He was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Robbinsville Township, NJ, following a brief vehicle and foot chase.

Reading police will be applying for a warrant for multiple criminal charges in Woburn District Court at a later date. The suspect will also likely face additional charges in New Jersey and Maine, police added.

The Reading Police Department first received a 911 call around 6:33 p.m. Saturday reporting that an SUV had been stolen from a customer as he was pumping gas at the Shell at 110 Main Street.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim -- a 49-year-old Reading resident -- was at the pump on the passenger side of his black 2022 Range Rover Sport when the suspect pulled up and parked next to another pump in a blue Chevrolet Malibu that had previously been reported stolen out of Maine.

The suspect allegedly abandoned the Malibu, hopped into the Range Rover’s driver’s seat, and did a U-turn in the gas station parking lot, police said.

The victim held onto the mirror of his vehicle as the suspect fled the gas station parking lot, and he was dragged by the fleeing vehicle for approximately 20 feet.

Police said the victim was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center with unknown injuries. There was no update on his condition Sunday.

According to police, the suspect fled Massachusetts in the stolen Range Rover and traveled through Connecticut and New York, and into New Jersey where he got into the brief vehicle and foot chase with authorities there.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.

MassachusettsReading
