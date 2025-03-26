Maine

Maine man charged with making threats to politicians, judges and others online

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Maine man is facing federal charges on allegations he made violent threats online.

Thadius Wind, of Eddington, was charged with transmitting an interstate threat, according to the Department of Justice.

The investigation began last year when the FBI received a report from Meta about a Facebook user who was discussing violence against police and the military. The FBI received additional tips from the public about similar statements made on X.

In November 2024, the FBI executed a search warrant for the X account, recovering posts that made threats against Jewish people, political figures, the Supreme Court, and others. The account was traced to Wind.

The FBI and Secret Service are investigating with help from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

