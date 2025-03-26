Maine man charged with murder in girlfriend's shooting death

A Maine man has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting his girlfriend during a struggle over a gun last weekend.

Jeremiah Godfrey, 43, of South Berwick, was arrested around noon Wednesday on a murder charge and is being held at the York County Jail.

The charges stem from an incident on Saturday around 8:44 p.m., when South Berwick police said they received a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute with shots fired at an address on Brattle Street.

Godfrey reportedly called 911 to report that he had an argument with his girlfriend, 37-year-old Sherry Sweet. He said the two had struggled over a gun and Sweet had been shot and was unresponsive.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and transported Sweet to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire. She was pronounced dead on Sunday night, and an autopsy conducted the following day determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was homicide.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit assisted South Berwick police with the investigation.

No further details were released.