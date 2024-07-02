Maine

Maine man charged with threatening his ex, attempting to build bomb

Daryl Walsh, 39, of Portland, is charged with terrorizing, criminal use of explosives and violation of a protective order

By Marc Fortier

A Portland, Maine, police cruiser
NECN

A Maine man was taken into custody following a standoff over the weekend after he allegedly threatened his ex and attempted to build an explosive device.

Daryl Walsh, 39, of Portland, was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday after police executed a high-risk search warrant at an apartment building on Runnels Street in Portland. He was taken into custody after crisis negotiators were able to speak with him and get him to exit his residence.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He is charged with terrorizing, criminal use of explosives and violation of a protective order and was held at Cumberland County Jail pending arraignment.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Portland police said they were alerted that Walsh "had made threats to a former domestic partner and a member of the judiciary." They were also told that he was armed and in the process of constructing a bomb.

Investigators applied for a search warrant, which led to the discovery of evidence they said supported their concerns.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Portalnd police at 207-874-8575. Youc an also text PPDME and your message to 847411.

More Maine stories

Maine Jul 1

NWS finds no evidence of Maine tornado damage, but doesn't rule it out

Jul 1

Man who confessed to killing 4 people, including parents, is sentenced to life in Maine

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us