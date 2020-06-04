Local

POLICE

Maine Man Dead After Reported Fight Outside Apartment Complex

A witness reported two men fighting outside an apartment complex in Auburn, Maine before a man in his 20s died

By Mary Markos

Authorities are investigating the death of a man in his 20s who died after a reported fight outside an apartment complex in Auburn, Maine.

Auburn Police responded to the area of 116 Hampshire Street shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 call about two men fighting. 

The victim, a Maine man in his 20s, was taken to the Central Maine Medical Center where he later died. The victim’s identity is being withheld until family members can be notified. 

The other man allegedly involved left the scene on foot. Investigators say there is no threat to the public and that they know who the man is, but have not been able to locate him.

An autopsy will take place later Thursday at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta. State and local authorities are investigating. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 or Auburn Police 207-333-6650.  

