Maine man dies after crashing into state police cruiser and being ejected from vehicle

A Maine man was killed Wednesday night after he crashed his minivan into a state police cruiser and was thrown from his vehicle.

State police said Trooper Ryan Murry was parked in his marked cruiser off the road in a gravel turnout off Route 180 in Ellsworth just after 7:30 p.m. when his cruiser was struck by a vehicle.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Preliminary investigation indicates that 43-year-old Jonathan Wood, of Winter Harbor, was driving south on Route 180 in a Toyota Sienna when his minivan crossed the roadway and then traveled into the dirt turnout, striking Murry's cruiser. The minivan rolled over, and Wood was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

Wood was not wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene from his injuries.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Murry sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Ellsworth police and fire and a state police crash reconstructionist responded to the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Ellsworth, with a population of about 8,400, is located in Downeast Maine, about 20 miles from Bar Harbor.