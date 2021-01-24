Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

Maine Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash

Authorities said the man was wearing a helmet and that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

A Maine man has died in a snowmobile crash, state authorities say.

Emmanuel Bouchard, 25, of Caribou, was in Stockholm heading south with a group of about a dozen other snowmobilers at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement Saturday from the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

When the group got to Caribou, they realized that Bouchard was not with them.

Four of them backtracked and once they got to Stockholm they met another group of snowmobilers who had found Bouchard off the side of the trail and already called 911, the statement said.

More New England coverage

New Hampshire State Police 5 hours ago

New Hampshire State Police Changes Policy On Arm Tattoos

WWII Veteran Parade 5 hours ago

WWII Vet Honored With Parade in Boston

According to the initial investigation by the Maine Warden Service, it appears Bouchard was traveling at a high rate of speed when he veered off the right side of the trail, down a steep embankment and struck several large trees.

He was wearing a helmet, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us