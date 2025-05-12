Authorities in Maine are searching for a man who evaded arrest after leading police on a vehicle pursuit and then fleeing on foot into the woods on Sunday morning.

Maine State Police said the incident started when a trooper saw a red Nissan Altima entering Interstate 295 north in Topsham at a high rate of speed around 8:22 a.m. Sunday. The trooper caught up to the car in Bowdoinham and activated his lights and siren in an effort to stop the vehicle.

The car failed to stop and accelerated. The trooper identified the registration and saw two people inside. The vehicle exited I-295 in Bowdoinham, continuing at a high rate of speed onto several residential roads.

Due to the setting and public safety concerns, the trooper terminated his pursuit.

A short time later, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office informed state police that Topsham police had received a report of a domestic violence incident involving the same car. A witness reported seeing the male driver assault a female passenger and force her back into the vehicle in the Hannaford parking lot in Topsham before fleeing the area.

The car was later located at a residence on Carding Machine Road in Bowdoinham. Sagadahoc deputies attempted to make contact with the driver, identified as 44-year-old Joseph Cloutier, of Bowdoinham, but he fled on foot into a wooded area nearby.

The female victim was located and is safe.

A K9 track was conducted, and the Maine Forest Service deployed its helicopter, but Cloutier was not located.

An arrest warrant has been issued charging Cloutier with domestic violence assault, criminal speed, failure to stop, violating conditions of release and operating after suspension. State police said there is no known danger to the public at this time, and anyone with information about Cloutier's whereabouts is asked to contact them at 207-624-7076.